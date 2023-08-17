Back-to-school spending nationwide is expected to reach $41.5 billion, up from $36.9 billion the previous year. (Stock Image)

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Families with kids from elementary to high school age will spend an average of $890 on back-to-school shopping this year, according to a survey released by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights and Analytics.

That number is up by 40% from the previous decade when the average family spent $635 on back-to-school supplies.

“Back-to-class shopping is one of the most important consumer shopping occasions of the year,” National Retail Federation President and CEO Matthew Shay said. “Retailers have been preparing for months to ensure they are well stocked with essential items that families and students need for the school year.”

College students and their families are expected to spend an average of $1,367 per person.

Back-to-school spending nationwide is expected to reach $41.5 billion, up from $36.9 billion the previous year.