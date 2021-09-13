Back to school: Mental health tips for parents and kids

NEW YORK -- Now that New York City is enforcing its requirement of proof of vaccination in order to eat or drink indoors at restaurants or bars, to gain indoor admission to gyms and other health facilities, and to enter theaters or other entertainment venues, keeping track of your vaccine card is seemingly more important than ever.

But that card is pretty important, and it's another thing to remember when you leave the house. So for ease of use, there are lots of options to show proof of vaccination from your smartphone. Here are a few apps that could be helpful going forward: