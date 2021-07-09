Back to back storms pack a punch in New Jersey

RIDGEWOOD, N.J. — Thursday afternoon’s storm left flooding and damage across New Jersey, but once Tropical Storm Elsa slammed its way in Thursday night into Friday morning, it made matters even worse.

Branches and trees covered the ground as clean-up crews got to work, but the Contrucci family took matters into their own hands — literally. They cleaned up the mess on their front yard together.

Reagan Contrucci said hail the size of golf balls came down from the sky.

“I’ve never seen hail that big before,” Reagan said. “It was really windy and a lot of downpour made it hard to see out of the back windows watching the storm.”

They also lost power for a few hours, but Pete Contrucci said it wasn’t for long.

“They fixed it really quickly, so it was great,” Pete said.



In Passaic, rain water came rushing through the ceiling of an apartment building on Main Avenue.

Marian Brunck said it looked like a waterfall.



“We couldn’t even keep up with the buckets,” Brunck said.



Everyone in the building is now displaced.

Brunck came back Friday morning to get her cat and bird, but was unable to now that the building is locked with no one inside.



“The animals are up there all by themselves, so I have some things to work out,” Brunck added.

Thousands of New Jersey residents were still left without power Friday night.

Two confirmed tornadoes touched down in New Jersey in the overnight hours Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The first was an EF-1 tornado in Woodbine in Cape May County at about 2:40 a.m. Friday. The second tornado, in Little Egg Harbor in Ocean County, was an EF-0.