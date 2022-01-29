Baby rescued from locked car during NY snowstorm

A baby was rescued from a car that was accidentally locked in Huntington Station, New York, on Jan. 29, 2022. (Credit: Suffolk County Police)

HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. (PIX11) — Suffolk County police rescued a baby trapped inside a locked vehicle during Saturday’s snowstorm, a department spokesperson said.

Police were called to New York Avenue in Huntington Station around 1:20 p.m. for a report of a baby who was accidentally locked inside a vehicle. Police Officer James Garside quickly used a so-called lockout kit to open the door.

“When the door opened, Officer Garside was greeted by a smiling 5-month old, who was unharmed. Thank you officer for your swift response,” SCPD wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened during a significant snowstorm with blizzard conditions. Parts of Suffolk County were expected to get between 18 and 24 inches of snow on Saturday. 

Officials urged folks to stay home and off the roads, as conditions will be dangerous. The storm was expected to taper off Saturday evening.

