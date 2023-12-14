NEW YORK (PIX11) – The baby born at the Lincoln Tunnel with the help of Port Authority officers in July is battling cancer, according to a GoFundMe created by his parents.

Kylian Guallpa Castano was born on July 17 after his parents pulled over in the tunnel. Officers Timothy Jozefczyk and Evan Butt took action quickly by helping Kylian’s mother during his birth and after.

The GoFundMe, created by Kylian’s parents, reveals the 4-month-old has been diagnosed with retinoblastoma in both eyes. He has 10 tumors on each eye, according to the fundraiser.

Kylian will be receiving chemotherapy and could need surgery to help with his condition, his parents said.

The Port Authority PBA posted the fundraiser to its Facebook page, asking the public to help Kylian’s family.

“Please let Kylian and his family know the Christmas Spirit we all have and of our prayers for Kylian’s recovery,” the PBA wrote.

For more information on how to help Kylian’s family, check out his GoFundMe page.

