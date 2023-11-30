CHESTER, N.J. (PIX11) – In the depths of a vault that has some of the rarest and most coveted sports collectibles, one stands alone.

“In our opinion, this is one of the most significant baseball cards ever produced,” said Brian Dwyer, president of Robert Edward Auctions.

A 1914 Babe Ruth rookie card is up for auction, and it’s expected to fetch upwards of $10 million.

The card was issued by the Baltimore News newspaper 109 years ago. The card featuring the future New York Yankees legend at just 19 years old is in remarkably good condition. It’s one of only 10 confirmed to exist.

“He is a person and a player that needs no introduction,” said Dwyer. “He is pictured here knowing nothing about the world, knowing nothing about who he would become, his impact on the game. A lot of people don’t know Babe got his start in Baltimore as a professional ball player, and this card represents the first appearance of Babe Ruth on any trading card, any collectable, ever.”

Dwyer, a sports collector since 6 years old, said the card brings a giddy feeling to many in the office. He’s hoping this card will re-write the history books, much like the Bambino himself.

“It travels via armored vehicle, it’s heavily fortified, it’s insured,” said Dwyer. “Whoever wins this card is going to be getting a Brink’s delivery when they send us the payment.”

A number to keep an eye on is $12.6 million. That is the record price for a piece of sports memorabilia, which was a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle.

You can follow the auction here until it wraps up Sunday night.