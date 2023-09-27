NEW YORK (PIX11) – The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment in New York City is now $4,100, a new study by Zumper found.

This is up from last year’s previous record of $4,000.

According to Zumper, the national median cost for a one-bedroom has only gone up by just a fraction of a percentage point compared to this time last year.

“Rents are now almost flat year-over-year, something that would’ve been unimaginable even a year ago,” explained Zumper CEO Anthemos Georgiades. “That’s partially thanks to new supply coming online in many markets, and it’s welcome news for cost-burdened renters.”

Although that may be the case for many cities, one-bedroom apartments in New York City are up almost 2% from this time last year, according to Zumper’s data.

Trailing New York City in the most expensive rental market is Jersey City, with an average cost of $3,200 for a one-bedroom.

Rent in the metropolis of San Francisco was third on the list.

The average cost of a two-bedroom in New York City is just shy of $5,000, according to data from Zumper.

Zumper is an online privately owned rental platform in North America that has more than 125 million site visits a year. Their data analyzed rental prices from over one million active listings in over 100 cities nationwide to find that rent has plateaued in many major US cities.

Matthew Euzarraga is a multimedia journalist from El Paso, Texas. He has covered local news and LGBTQIA topics in the New York City Metro area since 2021. He joined the PIX11 Digital team in 2023. You can see more of his work here.