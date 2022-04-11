Skip to content
PIX11
New York, NY
67°
New York, NY
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
Watch Live
News
The Missing
Local News
Brooklyn
Bronx
Long Island
Manhattan
New Jersey
Northern Suburbs
Queens
Staten Island
Coronavirus
Crime
PIX on Politics
New York Elections
New Jersey Elections
Schools
Ukraine Invasion
Marijuana legalization in NY, NJ
Monica Makes It Happen
Small Business Spotlight
National News
Newsletters
Traffic
Automotive News
Press Releases
Subway Attack
Weather
Interactive Radar
Daily and Hourly Forecast
Maps and Radar
Weather Science
Weather Alerts
Beat The Heat
Mr. G
Byron Miranda
Chris Cimino
Stacy-Ann Gooden
Morning News
Dan Mannarino
Hazel Sanchez
John Muller
Vanessa Freeman
Marysol Castro
Chris Cimino
Ojinika Obiekwe
Ben Aaron
Byron Miranda
Alex Lee
Craig Treadway
Kirstin Cole
Top Stories
Comedian Whitney Cummings touches Newark with 4 shows …
Video
Top Stories
Chiwetel Ejiofor shares his aliens was in series …
Video
Actress/singer/comedian Lea DeLaria is back on Broadway …
Video
Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart brings his …
Video
‘The Proud Family: Louder & Prouder’ star JoMarie …
Video
Sports
NY Blitz
PIX11 Sports Nation
China 2022
The Big Game
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Top Stories
Rangers beat Islanders 6-3
Top Stories
Moose on the Loose: Kevin Durant needs to step up
Video
Top Stories
Carrasco solid, Lindor homers, Mets take 3 of 4 from …
Yankees top Tigers 5-3
Moose on the Loose: Gerrit Cole loses control
Video
Barkov nets 3, Florida tops Isles to extend win streak …
Community
Remarkable Women
The Broadway Show
It’s a G Thing
Changemakers
Small Business Spotlight
Calendar
About
About Us
Contact PIX11
PIX11 News Team
PIX11 TV Listings
Where to find PIX11
Newsletters
PIX11 News App
Press Releases
Report It!
Sharing media with PIX11
Advertise With Us!
PIX11 Careers
Post a Job
Find a Job
PIX11 Partners
Advertise With Us!
Marysol Castro
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Regional News Partners
Top Stories
New York Auto Show: Immersive & Interactive exhibits
Video
Top Stories
Mother’s Day gift guide
Video
Top Stories
Steps to prevent a stroke
Video
New York Auto Show: Electric Vehicles take centerstage
Video
Easter entertaining and decorating ideas
Video
Easter basket treats for toddlers to teens
Video
Search
Please enter a search term.
Automotive
Sponsored: 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Top Automotive Headlines
New York Auto Show: Immersive & Interactive exhibits
5th Generation Range Rover has best range in America …
BMW’s 50th anniversary: What’s next for BMW?
2022 Top Safety Pick awards: Volvo, Genesis ace IIHS …
Comparing electric cars: 2023 Subaru Solterra vs. …
Test drive: 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross treads familiar …
Close
You have been added to PIX11 News Headlines Newsletter
Subscribe Now
PIX11 News Headlines
Sign Up
More Automotive
2023 Chevy Blazer, 2022 Lincoln Navigator headline …
Nissan Rogue Sport’s Qashqai twin gets E-Power tech
New York Auto Show: Electric Vehicles take centerstage
Steven Spielberg reportedly working on new ‘Bullitt’ …
Sneak peek: Jeep Wagoneer at NY Auto Show
See it: NY Auto Show Jeep Wrangler test track
New York Auto Show returns after 2-year hiatus
Connect with PIX11 Online
Trending Stories
SNAP households to receive maximum benefits in April
Teenager harassed inside subway station: NYPD
Video: NYC delivery man beaten, robbed by group
NYC teachers accused of submitting fake vaccine cards
Package near Bryant Park not a threat: NYPD
Grenade found in Queens was lighter: NYPD
12 people injured in fires caused batteries: FDNY
Child found with severe injuries in BX elevator shaft
Veteran's Resources
U.S Department of Veterans Affairs
Wounded Warrior Project
Veterans Resource Centers of America
U.S Department of Veterans Affairs
Military Veterans Resource Center (MVRC)
Don't Miss
Where to find New York’s Very Own
Here are some ways to help Ukrainians
Ways to prove your vaccination status
Who’s running for NY governor? Full list
After Ida: Resources for those impacted
PIX11 COMMUNITY CALENDAR