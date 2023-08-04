HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (PIX11) — Authorities are expected to identify another victim in the Gilgo Beach murder investigation on Friday, sources said to PIX11 News.

State officials, along with the FBI are expected to identify Jane Doe No. 7 in a news conference Friday at 10:30 a.m., in the ongoing investigation by the Gilgo Beach Homicide Investigation Task Force.

Rex Heuermann, 59, of Massapequa Park was arrested in July in connection with the case that has spanned over a decade.

Police, have continued to investigate the deaths of six other people whose skeletal remains were found along the same, long stretch of coastline.

Among them was a woman, long nicknamed “Jane Doe No. 7” by investigators, whose partial remains were first discovered in 1996 on Fire Island. More of her bones were later found near Gilgo Beach in 2011. Police have been trying to determine her identity for 26 years.

Through his lawyer, Heuermann has denied killing anyone and pleaded not guilty.

Investigators spent nearly two weeks combing through Heuermann’s home, including digging up the yard, dismantling a porch and a greenhouse and removing many contents of the house for testing.

