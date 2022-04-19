NEW YORK (PIX11) — Citing “unsafe and dangerous” conditions on Rikers Island, United States Attorney Damian Williams made the case for the jail being relinquished to federal control.

In a letter filed in federal court, Williams tasked New York City with providing evidence that they have implemented — or plan to implement — changes to the facility. He also asked for a timeline for those changes.

“We remain alarmed by the extraordinary level of violence and disorder at the jails and the ongoing imminent risk of harm that inmates and correction officers face every day,” Williams said.

Williams added that, without “dramatic systemic reforms,” federal officials could seek an outside appointment to run the jail.

The federal watchdog that oversees New York City jails, including Rikers Island, released a report in March, writing that in the first few months of 2022 city jails “remain unstable and unsafe for both inmates and staff.” At one point, the conditions were described as a “humanitarian crisis.”

So far this year, three inmates have died at Rikers.