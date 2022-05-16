GILGO BEACH, N.Y. (PIX11) — New details in the death of Shannan Gilbert are set to be released Monday.

The update is part of an investigation into the Gilgo Beach serial killer case. John Ray, the attorney for Shannan Gilbert’s family will hold a news conference at his office on Long Island around 11:30 a.m. He said he will present evidence concluding that she was the victim of a homicide.

The news conference comes a few days after police released 911 calls from the night Gilbert called police frantically asking for help in May 2010. On the tapes, she can be heard screaming “they’re trying to kill me.”

The calls were part of a 12-minute video Suffolk County police released that showed the spots where the petrified sex worker ran in Oak Beach before she ended up in a marsh. A search for her body led investigators to discover the remains of four other women nearby in Gilgo beach. Months later, six more sets of remains were found in the area.

Gilbert’s body was found in a marsh in Oak Beach in December 2011, a year after the first Gilgo victims were discovered.

Police say the cause of Gilbert’s death remains inconclusive but Ray says the autopsy the family had done by famed forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Baden shows she was murdered. Ray insists Dr. Peter Hackett, a former Oak Beach resident who spoke with Gilbert’s mother Mary, is connected to her death.

“Hackett called Mary Gilbert two days after Shannan disappeared, said that he had her in his house, [that] he medicated her, she ran away and didn’t come back,” Ray said.