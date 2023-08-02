MASSAPEQUA PARK, N.Y. (PIX11) – The adult children of Rex Heuermann, who is accused in the deaths of three women found at Gilgo Beach in 2010, have hired a lawyer.

Attorney Vess Mitev joined the PIX11 Morning News on Wednesday to talk about the impact the case has had on his clients as well as a GoFundMe fundraiser that was recently launched to support Heurermann’s family.

Mitev said his clients don’t know anything about the allegations against their father. Meanwhile, Heurermann’s wife, Asa, has filed for divorce.

“Our clients at this point are living a waking nightmare,” Mitev said. “They’re doing the best they can, but obviously emotionally, mentally, and physically they are reeling.”

He also said any donations would be appreciated after investigators tore through their Massapequa Park home in search of evidence in the case. Photos provided by the New York Post showed the chaos that was left behind by authorities. “Habitable’ would be a loose term to describe the state of the home, Mitev said.

“It’s their only home,” he added.

The GoFundMe was started by Melissa Moore, the daughter of Keith Hunter Jesperson, who was known as the “Happy Face” serial killer.

“Today, I have an opportunity to use my voice to help Asa, who isn’t in a place to speak about the terror and horror she and her family are experiencing at this moment. While people may assume Asa has the funds to start a new life, the assumption is just that,” Moore wrote on the GoFundMe page. “The funds will go directly to the law firm representing Asa’s divorce in her name. The funds are to assist Asa and their family to divorce her alleged serial killer husband and any extra for starting her new life, therapy, basic needs for the children, and to restore the home … (as evidence collection damaged or destroyed many critical household items).”

Mitev confirmed he’s been in communication with Moore regarding the fundraiser.

Heuermann has pleaded not guilty to the charges.