Attorney claims Carmine’s hostess used racial slur before fight over vaccine proof

Local News

by: , , ,

Posted: / Updated:
Carmine's restaurant on the Upper West Side

Carmine’s restaurant on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. (PIX11 News)

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — New details have emerged about a fight outside a popular New York City restaurant between several tourists and an employee over the city’s requirement that the guests show proof of vaccination to dine inside.

The attorneys for Carmine’s on the Upper West Side and for the three women from Texas who are facing charges told the New York Times that the women had provided documentation of COVID-19 vaccinations but that the altercation escalated after two men who joined the party didn’t have proof.

Carmine's assault over vaccine proof
A hostess at Carmine’s was assaulted during a dispute over showing proof of COVID-19 vaccination status on Sept. 16, 2021, officials said.

An attorney for the women also told The Times the hostess suggested the vaccination cards were fake, spoke condescendingly to the group, who are Black, and used a racial slur. An attorney representing Carmine’s denied the claim.

The attack on Thursday left the 24-year-old hostess bruised and scratched. Her necklace was also ripped off.

Police charged 49-year-old Sally Lewis, 44-year-old Kaeita Rankin and 21-year-old Tyonnie Rankin with misdemeanor assault and criminal mischief. They were were all given desk appearance tickets and told to return in October.

Restaurant owner Jeffrey Bank said he’s going to have to hire private security to protect his workers.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

Restaurants consider hiring security as some customers resist vaccine mandate

Meet the first Mexican woman in leading Broadway role

Hostess assaulted on Upper West Side after asking tourists for vaccine cards had just started Carmine’s job

Restaurants prepare for first weekend of enforcing vaccination proof

San Gennaro Festival returns after COVID cancelation

More Manhattan

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter