THE BRONX (PIX11) — A detainee on New York City’s Bronx jail barge climbed a recreation yard fence and jumped into the East River on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The detainee jumped from the Vernon C. Bain Center around 11:45 a.m., a Department of Correction spokesperson said. Officials apprehended the detainee and took them to a hospital for treatment to “any injuries they sustained during this attempted escape.”

The DOC launched an investigation. Officials have not yet released any other information.