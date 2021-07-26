ATF working with NYPD to fight gun violence in NYC

NEW YORK — While gun violence is up in NYC, so is enforcement and intelligence, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Agents are focused on tracking down shooters who are connected to multiple crimes, something they’ve seen an increase of, ATF NY’s Assistant Special Agent in Charge Daryl McCormick said. A new partnership between the federal agency and the NYPD was launched to get guns off city streets.

“It allowed us to merge all of our data sets and we’re finding those connected shootings in a matter of days,” he said about the partnership

The agency’s crime-solving technology — National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN) — traces shell casings from different crime scenes using fingerprints. It’s becoming more and more helpful in tracking down gunmen connected to multiple crimes.

PIX11 was granted exclusive access to how it works back in 2018.

“The rate flow of guns has increased substantially this year compared to last year, so our main effort is going to be focusing firearms traffickers flooding streets of NYC with firearms,” McCormick said.

According to the NYPD – gun arrests continue to go up. So far this year, there were 2,514 firearms recovered during raids and arrests compared to nearly 4,300 all of last year, nearly 3,300 in all of 2019 and about 3,000 in all of 2018.

PIX11 was also granted access this Monday night to the inside of one of the ATF evidence vaults in the Bronx; many of the handguns and rifles inside are from out of state.

“We had a lot of info – ATF and the NYPD has a vast amount of info – we were doing our own analysis separately, this allowed us to come together,” McCormick said.

Now, the focus for ATF agents and local law enforcement will be their Crime Gun Intelligence Center, which will merge firearms trafficking investigations and shooting incidents to stop the flow of guns in the five-boroughs, one bullet at a time.

“While every shooting is extremely important and high priority the ones connected where we know one shooter has committed more than one shooting that’s gonna be top priority to identify and arrest,” McCormick said.

Last month, the Justice Department launched a strike force to help with the surging crime around the country. Agents say it will help track down guns coming into our area from other states and make it easier to prosecute criminals.