NEW YORK (PIX11) — The expiration of the pandemic-era restriction, known as Title 42, led to a final rush of migrants into the country. New York City has been at the forefront of the humanitarian crisis at the border.

Asylum seekers have been arriving here in droves seeking the protections and possibilities of this sanctuary city.

At the Belnord Hotel, which operates as an emergency shelter, the 117 rooms are occupied by migrants from different parts of the country who have, after crossing treacherous terrains, still have no place else to go and are not authorized to work.

“I know some of the moms want to work too, but without papers, it’s hard to get childcare. It’s unimaginable, I think to those of us in New York and as a mother myself, I can’t imagine carrying a baby at that time or being pregnant,” said Councilmember Gayle Brewer.

Brewer helped to organize a Mother’s Day giveaway event for asylum seekers and migrant families, delivering gift bags for the close to 200 moms staying at the two new shelters on the Upper West Side.

Allison Pesantes, a migrant mom said she had low expectations for this Mother’s Day, so she is grateful for the skincare lotions and chocolates.

This is as lawmakers try to provide resources and housing for asylum seekers.

According to city officials, New York has processed more than 65,000 migrants since last spring and around 35,000 remain in the city’s care. This week Mayor Eric Adams announced that the Roosevelt Hotel would soon be used as the city’s first asylum-seeker arrival center.

The hotel, which has been closed for nearly three years, is one of several locations that the city has had to convert into emergency shelters or Humanitarian Emergency Response centers to keep up with the hundreds of migrants arriving each day.

Though the journey has been difficult, this mom and daughter are hopeful. Local officials continue have been asking for more state and federal government support. And the decision to send some migrants upstate has led to pushback.

“They want to participate in our society; otherwise, they would not have made all those sacrifices that we heard about. These families extraordinary,” said Brewer.

She hopes this gesture will inspire New Yorkers to be welcoming of migrant families.