NEW YORK (PIX11) — An asylum seeker killed himself at a New York City shelter, marking the second such suicide in the city, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said Monday.

Officials have shared the man’s name or specified when or where exactly he died.

“Another person who came to our country in desperate need and with fervent hope has lost their life to suicide,” Williams said. “His death is a tragic casualty of a humanitarian crisis spurred by political maneuvers, and I offer condolences and support to his family.”

A Department of Social Services spokesperson said the man’s death was heart breaking. The agency is working with the man’s family to support them.

“These families are coming to New York City after a months-long harrowing journey, in some cases, still reeling from the trauma they experienced along the way,” the DSS spokesperson said. “We recognize the very unique challenges asylum seekers are facing and we remain committed to continuing to build on our ongoing efforts and interagency coordination to connect these families and individuals to mental health supports as we help them stabilize their lives in a new country.”

In September, a woman killed herself at a New York City shelter. More than 31,000 asylum seekers have come to New York City, officials recently said.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, contact the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) . It is a free, 24/7 service that offers support, information, and local resources. You can also click here for additional hotlines within your state.