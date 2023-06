NEW YORK (PIX11) – An asteroid the size of the Brooklyn Bridge will hurdle past Earth on Thursday, according to NASA.

It is expected to come within 2.6 million miles of the planet. NASA labeled the asteroid a “potentially hazardous object,” however, there is no risk that it will hit Earth.

NASA said it watches for space objects that could pose a threat all the time. Last year, the agency successfully tested technology that could blow up and deflect an asteroid headed for Earth.