BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – The NYPD is searching for the assailant who groped a woman and then broke her nose during an assault in the New York City subway, police said.

The incident started on a J train platform at the subway station at Myrtle Avenue and Broadway in Brooklyn around 1:15 p.m. on Aug. 17, according to the NYPD.

The perpetrator allegedly groped a 22-year-old woman on the subway platform, police said. Both of them then boarded the train and started fighting, according to authorities.

The suspect allegedly made anti-LGBTQ+ comments toward the victim and then punched her in the face and body multiple times, causing her to break her nose, police said. The victim later went to a hospital to be treated for her injuries.

The assailant fled off of the train at the Delancey Street and Essex Street stop in Manhattan’s Lower East Side, police said. The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect, who hasn’t been identified.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force has been notified about the incident, authorities said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).