MIDTOWN MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The first annual Asian American Pacific Islander Cultural and Heritage Parade in New York City is expected to draw thousands of people to Midtown Manhattan on Sunday, May 15.

The parade will start at 10:45 a.m. It begins at West 44th Street and marches up Sixth Avenue to West 55th Street. The following streets will be fully closed for the parade.

Formation:

West 44th Street and West 45th Street between Fifth Avenue and Sixth Avenue

Route:

Sixth Avenue between West 44th Street and West 55th Street

Dismissal:

West 55th Street between Fifth Avenue and Seventh Avenue

The route for the Asian American Pacific Islander Cultural and Heritage Parade on May 15, 2022 (PIX11)

The parade comes as New Yorkers celebrate Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month in May. New York is home to the second-largest Asian American and Pacific Islander population in the United States, according to a Pew Research Center analysis of Census Bureau data.

“Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month celebrates New Yorkers who contribute to the rich culture that makes New York the greatest city in the world,” Mayor Eric Adams said. “As we work to combat a spike in hate crimes, it is important to support and uplift our AAPI brothers and sisters.”

The parade is happening the day after New York City’s first-ever Japanese heritage parade.