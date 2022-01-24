As NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora fights for his life, community and city show that they’re fighting with him

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — While one of the two NYPD officers who were shot by a man in Harlem fights for his life, the community and the city he serves fights with him.

Officer Wilbert Mora, 27, remained in critical condition Monday at NYU Langone Medical Center in Kips Bay, Manhattan. Despite his condition, he was able to be moved to the specialty center from Harlem Hospital, where doctors had performed two surgeries to save Mora’s life after he was shot in the head at close range on Friday.

His partner, Jason Rivera, 22, perished in the incident. His funeral is set for this coming Friday at St. Patrick’s Cathedral. Both men are based out of the 32nd Precinct in Central Harlem.

There on Monday, a scene kept repeating itself, all day long — people laying flowers, lighting candles, thanking officers, saying prayers. Donald Montez came over from Astoria, Queens. He spent a while in silent reflection over the makeshift memorial that keeps growing in front of the station house on 135th Street.

“Anything we can do to help shoulder that pain,” he said, regarding why he felt a need to be there. “Assist in anything we can.”

Virginia Robinson lives in the Poconos, but came into the city to revisit the neighborhood where she’d lived and worked for three decades. Specifically, she’d worked as a civilian in the 32nd Precinct during years in which crime was far higher in Harlem — 1972 to 2002.

“When something like this happens, it affects us,” she said. “Color doesn’t matter, age doesn’t matter, but it does affect the community.”

A steady stream of people kept bringing food, and other gifts. From pizzas to donuts and other food, the deliveries were frequent. Alberto Nuñez and his wife, Maribel, brought a portable storage container full of rice, beans, chicken and other Latin specialities. The couple own Albert’s Mofongo Restaurant, a few blocks from Officer Rivera’s home in Inwood, in Northern Manhattan.

“This young guy was from our community,” Maribel Nuñez said, “from where we have our establishment. So we had to be here.”

Officer Rivera, 22, who’d served in the NYPD for one year, was fatally shot Friday night by Lashawn McNeil, 47. McNeil also shot Officer Mora, who’s in critical condition from having been shot in the head.

The deadly encounter happened when the two officers approached a room in which the gunman was hiding. The officers had been called to McNeil’s mother’s apartment in response to a domestic dispute there. McNeil had been visiting his mother at the time.

Police said he’d used a Glock semiautomatic handgun with a high capacity magazine attachment in the shooting. On Monday afternoon, police said that detectives also found a loaded AR-15 assault weapon under McNeil’s mattress over the weekend.

McNeil died on Monday from wounds he’d sustained when he was shot by a third officer, who’d also responded to the domestic violence incident. That third officer is Sumit Sulan, a rookie who’s been praised in the past by the NYPD for getting guns off the street. All three officers were being praised by community members at the precinct where they’re based.

Jacqueline Harrison-Shepard left flowers and a balloon at the makeshift memorial. She said that she has two nephews in the NYPD.

“We have to show respect. Let them know show we support them,” she said. “No one should be burying their loved one who wants to honor our city.”