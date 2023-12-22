NEW YORK (PIX11) — Even the commute has a different tone this time of year.

The holidays have distinctive sights and sounds in the city. The sensory experience starts on the sidewalk.

Trees spruce up the views during the holidays. Sidewalk shops selling wreaths and evergreens are the closest thing the people in the city will get to a winter wonderland this weekend.

Talking to George Smith along Second Avenue at East 28 Street in Manhattan is a holiday tradition.

He says it has been a slow year, but he remains optimistic. “We set the tone. We bring the magic,” he said.

Skyline views of the city take on an additional sparkle when seen from an ice-skating rink by the Brooklyn Bridge.

The toughest decision of the day can be deciding where to eat.

Pizza is always a good choice.

Yvonne and her daughter took a break from their walk around Brooklyn at Ignacio’s Pizza on Water Street in Dumbo.

“It’s much calmer and people are in the spirit,” she said.

Workers on the job through the holidays try to stay merry and bright.

“I always like to say there’s nothing better than pizza and leftovers and pizza at midnight. It is the busiest time. We look forward to it and the customers that come in,” said Asim Sabrr of Ignacio’s Pizza.

City law allows tree sales on the sidewalk in Dec.

The shops start to close or consolidate to other locations around 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve.