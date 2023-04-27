NEW YORK (PIX11) — An exhibition in Lower Manhattan is designed to get you to think.

The Museum of Broken Windows is a reference to a crime-fighting theory and practice that addresses quality-of-life issues. Terrick Gutierrez is a co-curator and an artist. “My piece is the lights that are used in areas that are often used to shine right into the homes of Black and brown people,” Gutierrez said.

More than 70 pieces from artists across the country are part of the show. It’s about understanding the impact of a policing strategy and looking for a better way, Gutierrez said.

Russell Craig said he will not let Breonna Taylor be forgotten, who was killed inside her home by Louisville police. He co-founded a group called “Right of Return” that supports formerly incarcerated artists and advances social justice.

This is the second Museum of Broken Windows, sponsored by the New York Civil Liberties Union (NYCLU).

“The representations are of over-policing and then there is a dream of how we could better spend some of that money,” said Donna Lieberman, NYCLU executive director. “We are asking the mayor to invest in New Yorkers rather than the continued level of investment in the police. You can’t throw police onto every social problem and think society will be better. We need real solutions.”

The exhibition is on display until the first week of May.