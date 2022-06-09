MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — An arsonist torched a banner displaying Pride flags outside of a Columbia University dormitory, authorities said Thursday.

The vandal grabbed the banner near the corner of Broadway and West 114th Street around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday and lit it on fire before fleeing, police said.

The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the arson as a bias incident, according to a department spokesperson.

Authorities released surveillance images of the suspect, who is believed to be between 30 and 40 years old, with a thin build, black hair, and a full beard. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with red stripes across the chest and arms, dark pants, and multi-color sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).