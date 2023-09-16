BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – Two arrests have been made in connection to a Bronx day care where four small children overdosed, at least one fatally, police sources said.

The owner of the Bronx day care Divino Nino and their cousin were taken to police custody earlier Saturday afternoon.

On Friday reports of at least three children — two 2-year-old boys and an 8-month-old girl — were taken to a hospital, police said. At least two of the children were in cardiac arrest when the ambulance arrived, police sources said.

Three of the children were revived with Narcan; therefore, a fentanyl overdose was immediately suspected, police sources said.

On Friday evening The NYPD had begun searching for traces of fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid drug, police sources said.

Police were called to Divino Nino on Morris Avenue around 2:40 p.m.

A neighbor who lives next to the day care said she went to see the commotion and saw a woman run out of the building screaming.

“‘My kids are dead. The kids are dead,’” recounted Mel Ramirez, the neighbor. “Another lady came out holding a baby. The baby was unresponsive. I just feel so sad for the kids.”

The baby who died and two others were taken to Montefiore Hospital, police said. One of the children was taken to BronxCare Hospital System by private means, according to the NYPD.

On Saturday morning, a press conference was held where it revealed a kilo press that packages “large quantities of drugs” was found inside a Bronx day care, NYPD Chief of Detectives said.

The Health Commissioner, Ashwin Vasan stated Divino Nino was a “home-based” childcare site that opened under the official authority of the New York State Office of Children and Family Services. Vasan also revealed the city’s Department of Health conducted inspections on behalf of the state, with the most recent one being a “surprise” inspection last week on September 9th.

No violations were found during the September 9th visit.

