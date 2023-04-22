BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11)– An arrest has been made in the shooting of a 15-year-old boy that took place in a Bronx park.

The shooting occurred around 11 p.m., in Claremont Park near Morris Avenue and Teller Avenue, police said. Upon arrival, police discovered a victim had been shot in the chest.

Authorities also noticed two unidentified males nearby on a scooter, one of them with a gun. Police say one of the suspected assailants raised their firearm and pointed his gun at officers prompting them to fire, police sources said.

One person was taken into police custody and identified as 19-year-old Ali Hijazi a resident of the Bronx.

Hijazi is facing charges of attempted murder, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and reckless endangerment. His companion was able to flee and remains at large. At this time the motive of the shooting remains unclear and if the victim was linked to the two assailants in any way.

The victim was transported to St. Barnabas Hospital where he remains in stable condition.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.