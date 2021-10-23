Arrest in slashing, stabbing death of delivery man in Lower Manhattan

Sala Miah (Family handout)

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — Police on Friday arrested a Queens man who allegedly slashed and stabbed a delivery worker to death in Manhattan and then stole his bike.

Authorities charged Joseph Sandoval, 23, with murder in the death of Sala Miah in the early morning hours of Oct. 16.

Sandoval allegedly targeted Miah as the 51-year-old delivery worker sat on a bench at Sara D. Roosevelt Park on Hester Street just after 1 a.m. He slashed Miah in the face, stabbed him in the stomach and then stole his bike, police said.

The brutal attack was caught on surveillance video.

Miah was pronounced dead at a hospital.

He leaves behind two children and a wife who live in Bangladesh. His brother-in-law, Mamun Alah, told PIX11 News that Miah was a loving husband and father who supported his family in Bangladesh by working as a delivery man in New York City.

“She’s crying. She has nothing now,” Alah said last week about Miah’s wife.

