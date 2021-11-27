Arrest in death of woman who fell down subway stairs during attempted robbery: police

Police were looking for this man in connection with an attmempted robbery at an N train station in Lower Manhattan on July 17, 2021. (Credit: NYPD)

LOWER MANHATTAN — Police arrested a man on Friday in connection with a deadly attempted robbery inside a Lower Manhattan subway station earlier this year.

David Robinson, 53, is accused of trying to rob Than Wtwe Than and her 22-year-old son as they walked up the stairs at the Canal Street N train station on the morning of July 17.

As they struggled with Robinson over a book bag, Wtwe Than and her son tumbled down the stairs, police said. The 58-year-old suffered severe head injuries and died four days later, according to the NYPD.

Robinson, of Brooklyn, fled the subway station after the incident, police said. Police charged him on Friday with murder and manslaughter.

A spokesman for the MTA said on Saturday the case was a clear example of why security cameras are needed in every subway station.

“This was a terrible crime over the summer and our hearts continue to go out to the victim’s family. Once again it is clear that with cameras in every subway station anyone who preys on transit riders can expect to be identified and face justice. We urge prosecutors to be as aggressive in court as the NYPD was in its investigation,” MTA Communications Director Tim Minton said.