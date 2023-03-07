THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A suspect wanted in connection to the shooting and burning deaths of two friends last year was arrested in the Bronx on Tuesday after a 10-month manhunt, two law enforcement sources told PIX11 News.

The NYPD previously identified Jahmel Sanders as one of the suspects in the case. A $10,000 reward was offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Sanders and an alleged gang associate, Steven Santiago, are accused in the May 16 deaths of Nikki Huang, 22, and her friend Jesse Parrilla, also 22. The pair were found dead in Parrilla’s burning Honda near the Split Rock Golf Course in the Bronx.

Huang’s mother, Amy Chan, just finished doing her first television interview with PIX11 News on Tuesday, when law enforcement sources confirmed the arrest. Chan had sobbed while recalling how her only daughter was locked out of the family’s apartment in the early hours of May 16, 2022, because Huang’s designer bag and phone had been stolen after she finished work at the family’s restaurant on Grand Street on the Lower East Side, police sources previously told PIX11.

Steven Santiago and Jahmel Sanders (Credit: NYPD)

Huang was upset about her bag being stolen and some people she purportedly knew from the “Up the Hill” street gang allegedly took matters into their own hands, according to police sources close to the investigation. They allegedly shot a rival from the “Down the Hill” gang the same night at Avenue D and East Third Street, sources told PIX11. The victim, Brandon Atkinson, was the half-brother of Steven Santiago, the sources said.

Three other non-fatal shootings followed before Parrilla, a college student and long-time basketball player, was shot in the head and put back into the seat of his gray Honda, while Huang was fatally shot in the head and put in the passenger seat, according to sources. The suspects then set the car on fire, police said.

Four men were seen leaving the scene in the Bronx in a white Fiat, which was later abandoned and burned near the Major Deegan Expressway, police said. Sanders, the only other suspect publicly identified by the NYPD, remained on the loose as of Tuesday.

