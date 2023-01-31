Police arrested two men after six citywide gunpoint robberies on Jan. 31, 2023. (Citizen App)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two armed men robbed a food truck and a motel during a citywide crime spree before being captured in the Bronx early Tuesday morning, police said.

The suspects allegedly committed six gunpoint robberies, starting at around 1 a.m. Tuesday in Queens and ending in Manhattan at around 3 a.m., police said. There were no injuries reported.

In the first incident, the thieves allegedly stole a necklace and wallet on Alstyne Avenue in Queens just before 1 a.m. Five minutes later, the suspects took a wallet and cellphone from the Woodside Motel on Queens Boulevard, police said.

The men made off with cash after robbing a person near 11th Street and Wythe Avenue in Brooklyn and another victim near Broadway and 72nd Street in Queens, police said.

Authorities said the suspects then allegedly targeted a food truck near Washington Square Park at around 2:45 a.m. before stealing a purse near Seaman Avenue shortly after.

Police apprehended the men at around 4:30 a.m. in the Bronx. Their identities and charges were pending, as of Tuesday morning.

