NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two suspects allegedly stole over $23,000 worth of jewelry, cash, and other items in a New York City robbery spree this month, police said.

The three incidents occurred over two days across the Bronx and Manhattan, police said.

The first incident occurred on March 4 when the suspect walked up to a 27-year-old woman and a 32-year-woman in the Bronx around 5:18 a.m., police said.

Once the suspect flashed his gun, he snatched jewelry off of both the victim’s necks before fleeing in a dark grey BMW, police said. The suspect made off with $8,000 worth of jewelry police said.

The next day in Manhattan, the bandit jumped out of a dark grey BMW and approached a 40-year-old man inside the Dyckman Street subway station around 7:25 a.m., according to authorities.

The suspect then pulled out his gun and pistol-whipped the victim before stealing his jewelry, wallet, and $1,200 cash, police said. The thief fled the scene in the same vehicle.

The last reported incident occurred on March 4 around 10:15 a.m. in the Brox, police said.

This time, two suspects walked into a barbershop and pulled out a gun on a 50-year-old victim, police said. After the victim was pistol-whipped, his jewelry was stolen from his neck and wrist, police said. The suspects fled the scene with $14,000 worth of property into a dark grey BMV, according to police.

The victim had minor injuries to his head, police said.

