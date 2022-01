FILE – A China Airlines cargo jet lands at John F. Kennedy International Airport, Saturday, March 14, 2020, in New York. On Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, AT&T and Verizon said they will delay activating new 5G wireless service for two weeks following a request by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who cited the airline industry’s concern that the service could interfere with systems on planes. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

LaGuardia, Kennedy and Newark airports have all announced flight cancelations ahead of an incoming snowstorm.

All three airports announced the changes on social media.

Newark canceled the most flights, with 165 total being canceled “due to anticipated weather.” LaGuardia and Kennedy canceled 143 and 75 flights, respectively.

