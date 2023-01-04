NEW YORK (PIX11) — Game on!

The competition for a coveted New York City casino license has picked up, with the state set to reap a minimum of $500 million per permit awarded.

The state Gaming Facility Location Board issued an official request for applications on Tuesday, mentioning the whopping, nine-figure starting point, which doesn’t include tax revenue for the state.

City sites including Coney Island, Willets Point, and Times Square have been floated as possible locations for casinos. In addition to gaming facilities, the proposed Brooklyn location includes plans for an indoor waterpark, a hotel, and a museum, all at the estimated cost of $3 billion.

In addition to the economic viability of a proposed location, the board will also weigh factors including the projected impact on the local community, labor conditions, and diversity among ownership and leadership groups, according to a board news release.

A 2013 amendment to the state constitution allowed for the construction of up to seven commercial casinos statewide. Four locations have since been built throughout upstate New York. Last year’s budget established the criteria for the remaining three licenses.

The licenses would be good for 10 to 30 years.