NEW YORK (PIX11) — The New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance began accepting applications for its Home Energy Assistance Program on Wednesday.

HEAP will provide up to $976 to low-income, middle-income, and older households in New York that struggle with high energy costs, including heating bills during the winter months. Eligible households will receive a one-time payment during the winter season.

Eligibility for HEAP is dependent on income, household size, and other factors. A family of four may have a maximum monthly income of up to $5,800 to be considered for benefits.

Applications for benefits will be open until Jan. 2, 2024. New Yorkers can get more information here.

