NEW YORK (PIX11) — Are you self-employed or run a small business and could use $4,000? Applications are being accepted now for the next round of grants from the National Association for the Self-Employed, or NASE.

Jessica Postiglione of Manhattan won the grant last month for her innovation with her fiber company, Bonny. She started the company during the pandemic and is now offering fiber squares, not just the traditional powder. Postiglione told PIX11 News “they’re very innovative in that they’re just a square. You don’t need to combine with water. They’re on the go.”

Postiglione said that back in 2020, “I was taking on other jobs and projects to help fund this.” She applied for the grant again this year and explained her expansion into fiber squares. She said she’s thrilled to get the money because “when you’re an entrepreneur, every penny counts, every dollar, right? That’s $4,000 that I don’t have to find somewhere else.”

Keith Hall, the CEO of NASE, told PIX11 News, “We’re looking for members who have a new idea, or are expanding their business. It can be for things like expanding a website, generating an e-commerce storefront, marketing ideas, new equipment, helping with the hiring of a new employee.”

Since 2006, the NASE has awarded nearly $1 million to members through the Growth Grants program by providing small business grants. It costs $120 a year, or $10 per month, to belong to the NASE. The grants are funded by AARP and Dell Computers.

The grants can be used for marketing, advertising, hiring employees, expanding facilities and other specific business needs.

Completed applications received in January, February and March will be reviewed in April.

Completed applications received in April, May and June will be reviewed in July.

Completed applications received in July, August and September will be reviewed in October.

Completed applications received in October, November and December will be reviewed in January of the following year.