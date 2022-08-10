NEW YORK (PIX11) — Planned cuts for schools are back in effect after a judge ruled Tuesday to allow Mayor Eric Aams to keep his budget.

City officials have called it a win, but parents feel it’s a loss for students. Cuts, planned because of falling enrollment, will impact about 75 percent of public schools across New York City.

The budget for the upcoming academic year has been in limbo. A number of parents sued over the cuts. Earlier, a judge had blocked the cuts, so Tuesday’s ruling was a blow to plaintiffs in the suit.

Another hearing has been set for the end of August, just a short time before school starts for the year. Attorney Laura Barbieri will appeal the judge’s decision allowing cuts to go forward.

Mayor Adams defended the cuts and expressed confidence in the school system.

“Schools are going to open on time, with resources and services,” he said. “We are not going to disrupt the school year.”