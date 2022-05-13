SOHO, Manhattan (PIX11) — They say your home should be your sanctuary, and that’s what lifestyle brand Apartment Therapy is trying to inspire. At the company’s first – and free – home design event in SoHo, they are highlighting small space living and offering solutions to tiny-space problems.

With over three million followers, their Instagram flaunts perfectly positioned furniture in homes, and now you can feel like you’re walking into their Instagram feed at their Small/Cool NYC pop-up.

Laura Schocker is the editor-in-chief. “Our goal is to help people create happy, healthy, beautiful homes,” Schocker said. “Each room represents a trend that we’ve forecasted as being a top trend for 2022,” Schocker said.

You’ll find 12 rooms where they challenged 12 designers to bring those trends to life, all in just 120 square feet, to show that living in a small space doesn’t have to be dreary.

Trends include “California Cool” for a more beachy vibe to “Walls that Wow” for Rubik’s Cube-inspired color-blocked walls.

Byron Cordero is visiting and said the experience is soothing and motivational. “It makes you feel good about life because I feel like the home is very personal and so how you feel at home really reflects what’s going on in your life, world, work, etc.,” Cordero said.

Solutions to small spaces include hanging plants high to create the illusion of sky and height. Same with curtain rods in windowless rooms.

“My hope is that people will come through and not recreate a whole room but take a piece of that or idea from this and put it all together and make it feel like it’s representing who they are and their own space when they go home,” Schocker said.

When the pop-up is over, all of the furniture will be donated to Habitat for Humanity. The last day to attend is Sunday, If you can’t make it, a 3D tour is available here indefinitely.