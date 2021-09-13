AOC’s ‘Tax the Rich’ dress turns heads at Met Gala

MANHATTAN — Like everyone in attendance at the 2021 Met Gala, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made a statement on the red carpet; hers, though, was a political one.
Her white gown featured the words “Tax the Rich” in red letters on the back, a nod to the far-left congresswoman’s views on financial inequality in America.
Ocasio-Cortez was photographed in the Brother Vellies by Aurora James as she walked down the gala’s red carpet with James herself.
