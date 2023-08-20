THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — In show of solidarity with the Jewish community and a pushback against hate, dozens of people joined the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) for its annual Walk Against Hate in Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx on Sunday.

“We’ve seen a major uptick in hate, in antisemitic incidents, racist incidents, violence against Asians, homophobia, Islamophobia. Whatever you want to call it, unfortunately it’s on the rise,” said Scott Richman, the ADL’s regional director for New York and New Jersey.

A man scribbling antisemitic messages on a Manhattan synagogue and teens accused of harassing Jewish people in Brooklyn are just two of the most recent examples of a growing pattern of hate, which inspired the symbolic walk in the shadows of Riverdale, one of the largest Jewish communities in the city. New Yorkers of all ages and backgrounds marched mostly in silence to protest the troubling trend.

“I have to show my support because united we stand good together. If we are divided, we are going to end up nowhere,” said Nicollette Buddington, who participated in the walk.

There were 169 antisemitic incidents in 2022, according to the NYPD. So far this year, there have been 129 reported incidents. The ADL said that antisemitic incidents around the country are also increasing.

Mayor Eric Adams said the division and discrimination is a problem for all New Yorkers. He is set to visit Israel for the first time since taking office, and is urging people of all faiths to join the cause.

“When you come out and do something that is symbolic to do this walk, it turns into a substantive action and you realize that: we can walk together, we can talk together, we can eat together, we can coalesce together,” said Mayor Adams.

Some people at the walk said that history should offer a warning about how damaging hate can be.

“My grandmother survived Auschwitz and she would want to see an end to this and no chance of it ever happening anywhere close to here,” said Eric Alexander.