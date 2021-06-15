Another jail inmate accidentally released from Rikers

Rikers Island jail complex

NEW YORK — Another Rikers Island jail complex inmate was mistakenly released.

The inmate was “erroneously discharged” from the Otis Bantum Correctional Center on Monday evening, officials said. The Department of Correction has been working to return the inmate to custody.

“We’re working with our law enforcement partners to immediately return this individual to custody and conducting a full investigation into how this occurred,” Deputy Commissioner of Public Information Peter Thorne said.

A Brooklyn murder suspect was mistakenly released in March. The DOC also accidentally released an attempted murder suspect after a Bronx court clerk mistakenly marked him for release without bail.

