NEW YORK (PIX11) — Another detainee died while under the custody of the New York City Department of Correction, a spokesperson said on Saturday.

Erick Tavira, 28, who was in custody at the George R. Vierno Center (GRVC) at Rikers Island, was pronounced dead at around 2:15 a.m., according to authorities. The cause of death is under investigation with confirmation pending from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Tavira is the 15th DOC detainee to die in custody this year. Two additional former detainees died this year after they were granted compassionate release. The DOC does not count those deaths in their official data — a technicality the department has come under scrutiny for.