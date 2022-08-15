NEW YORK (PIX11) — A detainee at the Rikers Island jail facility died on Monday — the eleventh Department of Correction custody death this year, officials said.

Dr. Ricardo Cruciani, 68, died at the Eric M. Taylor Center at around 6:30 a.m., according to the DOC and the New York Times. The neurologist was found in the shower with a sheet around his neck, and died an hour after he was found, the Times reported.

Cruciani was found guilty last month of raping six female patients who were under his care for chronic pain management. He was being held at Rikers until his sentencing next month.

The cause of death was under investigation and will be determined by the medical examiner.

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of this person in custody,” DOC Commissioner Louis A. Molina said ina s statement. “We will conduct a preliminary internal review to determine the circumstances surrounding his death. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones.”

While Monday’s incident marks the eleventh detainee to die so far this year, another individual died days after he was granted compassionate release, officials said.

Antonio Bradley, 28, was found unresponsive in a Bronx Court holding pen on June 10, according to the DOC. He was given aid and was rushed to a hospital for additional treatment. Bradley was given a compassionate release on June 15. Three days later, he died.