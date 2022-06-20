NEW YORK (PIX11) — A detainee at the Rikers Island jail facility died on Monday, marking the seventh Department of Correction custody death this year, officials said.

The inmate, who has not yet been publicly identified, died around 1:30 a.m. at the George R. Vierno Center. The cause of death was being determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

“ We are saddened to hear of the passing of this individual,” DOC Commissioner Louis A. Molina said. “Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones. Every person in our custody is someone’s son, daughter, brother or sister, and it is an especially heartbreaking tragedy to learn that a loved one has passed away while incarcerated.”

In a report addressing the first three Rikers deaths this year, the New York City Board of Correction found “longstanding issues” contributed to the deaths. The board found posts were unstaffed, officers weren’t out on the floor and rounds weren’t done often enough, among other issues.

The jail has been plagued by issues for years. In April, a US attorney made the case that Rikers should be under federal conservatorship. New York City submitted a plan to fix the jail, which was endorsed by a federal judge, effectively keeping control of the jail in the hands of the DOC and Mayor Eric Adams.

“As the plan makes clear and as the court has agreed, we have a strategy to aggressively untangle the dysfunction that has plagued the jails and set them on a path of real, enduring reform,” Adams said after the judge’s decision. “We will not rest until the dysfunction on Rikers is rooted out, these reforms are implemented, and the people in our care and working on the island are safe around the clock.”