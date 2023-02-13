MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Another new marijuana dispensary opened in Manhattan on Monday.

This will be the third weed dispensary to open in the borough since recreational marijuana was legalized.

The shop is called the Union Square Travel Agency. It’s run by a subsidiary of the nonprofit The Doe Fund, which works to help people struggling with poverty, homelessness and incarceration.

The dispensary is located at 62 East 13th St. – just a short walk from New York City’s two other legal weed stores. Smacked LLC opened on Bleecker Street in January. Housing Works Cannabis Co. opened on Broadway at East 8th Street in December.

The Union Square Travel Agency weed dispensary opened its doors at noon on Monday. Regular store hours will be from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday-Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.