NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City’s Animal Care Centers are no longer accepting dog surrenders due to overcrowding at its facilities.

“We need to suspend dog intakes to focus on caring for the animals already in the shelter and finding them forever homes or placement,” the organization said on its website.

The nonprofit organization says it will still accept dogs that need emergency medical attention or if they pose a public safety risk. They urge people to care for strays that are in good health and to adopt or foster a dog.

The shelter says it is looking into solutions to resume dog intakes as soon as possible.

