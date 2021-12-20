LONG ISLAND, N.Y. — A glitch impacting Android users nationwide might cause issues connecting to 911, Suffolk County police warned Monday.

The issue affects Android devices that have a Microsoft Teams app installed, but the user is not logged on, according to police.

The connection issue, which is on the dialing end of the call, is caused by an unintended interaction between the app and the phone’s operating system, according to police.

If impacted by the glitch, when a user tries to call 911, the phone will ring once and either sound as if the line is busy or continue to go unanswered, authorities said.

The call will also not show up in outgoing call logs.

Google confirmed it’s working on a fix. The company said the issue is isolated to “a small number of devices with the Microsoft Teams app installed when the user is not logged in.”

Google said it would be releasing a fix to the Android operating system on Jan. 4. An update to the Teams app was released to patch the problem in the meantime.

The company suggests Android users do the following to ensure they are not affected:

Check if your device is running Android 10 or above. Only users on Android 10 or later versions are potentially impacted.

If you have Microsoft Teams downloaded, check to see if you are signed in. Only those who have the app downloaded but not signed in are impacted.

If you are signed in to Teams, stay signed and update the app to the latest version.

If you are not signed in, uninstall and then reinstall the app, updating to the latest version of Teams.