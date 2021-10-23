Andrew Lloyd Webber DJs outside Broadway theater as ‘Phantom of the Opera’ reopens

Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber performed an unexpected set as a DJ outside the Majestic Theater on West 44th Street on Oct. 22, 2021. (Credit: David Gallagher via Storyful)

MANHATTAN, N.Y. — Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber performed an unexpected set as a DJ on Friday outside the Majestic Theater on West 44th Street in celebration of the reopening of his musical, “The Phantom of the Opera.”

Lloyd Webber waved his arms in the air as a jubilant crowd danced. He declared an earlier performance of the musical “incredible”.

Earlier on Friday, Lloyd Webber told PIX11 News he was thrilled that the show — the longest running in Broadway history — had returned.

“[I’m] very pleased and very excited,” he said.

More than 1,000 fans waited in long lines to see the show. Some even dressed up like their favorite characters and sang their favorite songs.

Each audience member received a phantom mask as the show’s composer and producer — joined by Sen. Chuck Schumer — announced that after a long pandemic shutdown, Broadway is clearly back.

