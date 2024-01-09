NEW YORK (PIX11) — Carrie Bradshaw’s closet will be open to the public: Two of the fashionista’s items are hitting the auction block on Thursday and they are expected to fetch thousands of dollars.

The “Unstoppable: Signature Styles of Iconic Women in Fashion” event is being hosted by Julien’s Auctions.

Bradshaw’s tutu, worn by actress Sarah Jessica Parker in the show’s opening credits, is expected to go for an estimated $8,000 to $12,000 when it goes up for bidding. The oyster white tulle skirt, featuring a satin waistband, became an iconic piece worn by Parker throughout the HBO series’ run from 1997 to 2004.

Another item heading to the auction block is the show’s infamous Christian Dior newsprint dress, worn in the season three episode “What Goes Around Comes Around.” Bradshaw meets Natasha (Bridget Moynahan) to apologize for having an affair with Big (Christopher North), thus ending the marriage.

The ending monologue uttered by Natasha leaves Bradshaw speechless and trembling in her dress: “I’m sorry that you felt the need to come down here. Not only have you ruined my marriage, you’ve ruined my lunch.”

The Dior newsprint dress is also estimated to earn anywhere from $8,000 to $12,000.

The signature “Sex and the City” style turned Parker and her co-stars Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, and Kim Cattrall into global fashion sensations, according to Julien’s.

Julien’s aims to bring iconic pop culture moments back to life through iconic artifacts and one-of-a-kind collections. Other items to be auctioned include a dress worn by Princess Diana, a dress worn by Academy Award-winner Audrey Hepburn, and a dress worn by Elizabeth Taylor.

To bid on any of the items, click here. The auction will be held Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pacific time in Gardena, California.

