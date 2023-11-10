NEW YORK (PIX11) – After more than 15 years of delivering the news to residents across the tri-state area, anchor Tamsen Fadal will sign off from PIX11 on Friday.

Tamsen has won 13 Emmys over the 30 years she’s spent as a news anchor and reporter. She worked at news stations around the country before coming to New York City.

“The excellence Tamsen has shown as an anchor in this community has been invaluable to us as a station. But even more important, Tamsen has served as a role model for countless young journalists and been a force for many of our viewers,” said PIX11 News Director Nicole Tindiglia.

Tamsen has covered major breaking news events locally, nationally, and internationally, including Superstorm Sandy, the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster, and the Pope’s visit to the U.S. She was even embedded with U.S. troops in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom.

She’s also received honors such as the Ackerman Family Advocate Award and the Ellis Island Medal of Honor and was named a Power Woman by Moves Magazine. Outside of her work, Tamsen has volunteered for SHARE Cancer Support, North Shore Animal League America, and the Ackerman Institute for the Family.

Looking to the future, Tamsen plans on launching a podcast. She will also be releasing her fourth book and a documentary about menopause.