NEW YORK (PIX11) — The global phenomenon that has changed the world of popular culture finds a home on Broadway through “KPOP.”

The new musical tells the story of global superstars putting everything on the line for a special one-night-only concert when one singer’s inner struggle threatens to dismantle one of the biggest labels in the industry. KPOP features Luna, the real-life K-pop superstar from the girl group f(x).

